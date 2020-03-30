Worker at Samsung chip factory tests positive

James Martin/CNET

Samsung Electronics confirmed that an employee at a chip factory in Yongin, South Korea, has tested positive for the coronavirus, but it has not affected the factory's output, Reuters reported Monday.

The Korean phone maker has reported a string of infections across various locations in recent weeks, but this is the first time it has confirmed that a worker at a chip factory has been infected. In early March, Samsung was forced to temporarily suspended production at its Galaxy S20 factory in Gumi for a second time after one of its workers tested positive for coronavirus.