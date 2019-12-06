Work in silence with these TaoTronics noise-canceling headphones for just $40

TaoTronics

There's a real dearth of budget-priced noise-canceling headphones out there. When we recently wrote about the best noise-canceling headphones of 2019, for example, most of the entries clocked in around $300-$400 (like the superb Sony WH1000XM3), and only a few sub-$100 headphones even made the list, like the Sennheiser HD 4.50. But what if you want to spend less than $50? Are there any decent noise-canceling cans out there for you? Well, yeah -- we have just the thing. Right now, you can get the TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 ANC Wireless Headphones for $40 when you use the coupon on the product and apply discount code DGYOHE7X at checkout.

CNET hasn't reviewed the TaoTronics SoundSurge, but it has a very respectable set of user ratings on Amazon. Under the hood, they have 40mm large-aperture drivers, which suggests they can deliver satisfying bass. Now, to be clear, headphones in this price range -- especially packed with ANC (active noise cancellation) circuitry -- are not going to wow and amaze you with a wide and dynamic aural range for music playback.

But these are probably very serviceable for gaming (especially with the 40mm drivers for explosions and gunfire) and will probably get the job done for casual music and podcasts on the bus, subway or in the office. Factor in 30 hours of battery life (and a quick charge that gives you two hours of playback after just five minutes of charging) and I suspect that $40 is a great deal for these budget headphones.

