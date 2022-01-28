Wordle? Not Wordle! Hit game spawns meme playing off its grid format

To be, or not to be? Wordle, or Not Wordle? Wildly popular online game Wordle has spawned a meme playing off the game's colorful grid format, and some pretty famous names are joining in.

It's a pretty simple format. The images begin with the words"Not Wordle," then displays a Wordle grid designed to reflect some joke or trend.

Stormy weather

The Weather Channel tweeted one showing squares of blue and gray, reflecting the nor'easter winter storm that's expected to hit the East Coast this weekend.

🟦⬜️🟦⬜️🟦

⬜️🟦🟦🟦⬜️

🟦🟦⬜️🟦🟦

⬜️🟦🟦🟦⬜️

🟦⬜️🟦⬜️🟦



Not Wordle, just what the Northeast is going to be getting this weekend. — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 27, 2022

Ted Lasso love

A fan account called Lego Ted Lasso, based on the hit Apple Plus show, showed a Lego figure of Jason Sudeikis' American turned English soccer coach sitting in a grid of blue chairs, similar to the show's opening credits.

The Force be with Wordle

One grid proclaimed "Not Wordle, just the rank of Grand Moff." (Star Wars fans will get it even without the photo.)

Not wordle, just the rank of Grand Moff:



🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟥🟥🟥🟨🟨🟨 — Brett (@brettbirddotnet) January 27, 2022

The way the cookie crumbles

Oreo Cookie's account formed the Wordle grid into a Double Stuf Oreo.

⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

Not Wordle, just a Double Stuf OREO — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 26, 2022

Lights, camera, action!

One grid looked a lot like the chart moviegoers see when they select a reserved seat, but with only one seat selected, and was labeled, "Not Wordle, just the perfect cinema experience."

Not wordle, just the perfect cinema experience



⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ — Niall Johnson (@ohimjohnson) January 26, 2022

Holy Wordle, Batman!

DC Comics got into the act, with a grid labeled "Not Wordle, just the Bat-Signal."

Not Wordle, just the Bat-Signal.



🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟨🟨🦇🟨🟨

🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨 — DC (@DCComics) January 28, 2022

Web-crawling web game

The Spider-Man: No Way Home movie account delivered "Not Wordle just a Spidey suit."

not wordle just a spidey suit



🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥

🟦🟥🕷🟥🟦

🟦🟥🟥🟥🟦

🟦🟥🟥🟥🟦 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) January 27, 2022

Other Wordle grids that made their way into the meme include an Among Us crewmate, a chess board, and just about anything that can be creatively formed out of colorful squares. Hey, internet addicts need something to do while they wait for the next Wordle puzzle.

not wordle, just sus



🟥🟥🟥🟥

⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥

⬜️⬜️⬜️🟥🟥

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥

🟥🟥 🟥🟥 — Dawn M. Bennett (@DawnMBennettVA) January 28, 2022

⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️

⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️

⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️

⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️♟⬜️⬛️⬜️

⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️

⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️

⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️

⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️⬛️⬜️



Not Wordle, just a chess game. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 27, 2022

⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

⬜️⬜️📺⬜️⬜️

⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️



Not Wordle, just a show about nothing — Seinfeld (@SeinfeldTV) January 27, 2022

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

not Wordle, just a sticky note — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) January 27, 2022

Not Wordle, just February 15th. pic.twitter.com/AuCQEnTBhe — Myrna Tellingheusen (@PearlsFromMyrna) January 28, 2022

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟨🟨🟨🟨



Not Wordle, just a bunch of Triscuit crackers — Triscuit (@TheRealTriscuit) January 26, 2022

⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

⬜️🟦⬜️⬜️🟦🟦⬜️

⬜️🟦⬜️🟦⬜️⬜️🟦

⬜️🟦⬜️⬜️⬜️🟦⬜️

⬜️🟦⬜️⬜️🟦⬜️⬜️

⬜️🟦⬜️🟦🟦🟦🟦



Not Wordle, just the 12 Flag — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 27, 2022

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🌧🟩🟩

🟩🟩🌹🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩



not Wordle, just a few of our favorite things — The Sound of Music (@SoundofMusic) January 27, 2022

Also, check out our favorite starter words and tips on how to win, other word games, and even how to cheat at Wordle.