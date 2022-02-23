Wordle and Quordle Are Making Beautiful Music Together Today

Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Caution: If you haven't played Wordle 249 and Quordle 30 yet, this article gives away an answer. So maybe go play them and then come back.

Every morning, I Wordle, Dordle and Quordle, working my way through my three favorite versions of the find-the-five-letter-word(s) game. Wordle, the original, asks for one word. Dordle asks for two. And Quordle asks for a diabolical four at a time. On Wednesday, in a moment of sweet synergy, Wordle and Quordle had a melding of the minds.

The word "trove" was the answer to Wordle and one of the four answers to Quordle. We usually hear trove in the phrase "treasure trove." Oxford Languages via Google offers this sweet definition: "a store of valuable or delightful things," which is an accurate description of all these word puzzles I so enjoy.

As a creature of habit, I use the same starting words across all my Ordles. I saw the pattern emerge right away. It took me four tries to dial in Wordle (my guess of "trope" was wrong), but I nailed the trove part of Quordle in three.

The crossover between the two games played beautifully into the pointing Spider-Mans meme.

[non-specific daily word game spoilers but only sorta]



wordle 👉 👈 quordle pic.twitter.com/ErGgMe3PCx — 🎭 ... (@charade_s) February 23, 2022

It's unlikely Wordle and Quordle were engaged in a grand conspiracy to use the same word on the same day. We know Wordle is drawing on a list of about 2,500 words. It was probably only a matter of time before the lexicon streams crossed.

If Wordle, Dordle and Quordle all end up randomly sharing the same word some day, I promise to go buy a lottery ticket.