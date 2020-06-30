Woot deal: Get a refurbished HP Pavilion x360 for $580

Woot is a great source for finding deals on a great many things, but it's usually more miss than hit with laptops. The majority of laptops on the site feature severely outdated or underpowered components, which sours the deal no matter how low the price. Woot has a that avoids those usual pitfalls -- and comes with free shipping for Prime members. It costs hundreds less than what you'd pay for it directly from HP. Like any deal you see on Woot, this one is good only while supplies last and will likely sell out fast. So, let's get to it.

Read more: Best laptops of 2020

This HP Pavilion x360 features a 15.6-inch touch display powered by a 10th-generation Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Getting a modern Intel processor and not one that's a generation or two behind the times is a boon at this price, as is the 512GB of solid-state storage where a 256GB SSD or a slower but higher-capacity traditional spinning hard drive is more common. The only downside is the display has a 1,366x768-pixel resolution instead of the crisper 1,920x1,080. If you can live with the lower-res screen, you'll be able to rotate it 360 degrees into tablet mode -- and use it in tent and presentation modes, too. Or maybe you have a decent monitor that you'll be keeping this connected to a majority of the time.

I configured this exact model on HP's site and arrived at a price of $800. Granted, it's new and not refurbished from HP, but you can save $220 by going the Woot route.