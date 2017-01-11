Woody Harrelson officially on board for Han Solo Star Wars film

Enlarge Image Photo by Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Han Solo's early years will reach the big screen with a little help from Woody Harrelson, the versatile actor who has appeared in films as diverse as "The Hunger Games" and "The People vs. Larry Flynt." Variety reported rumors of the actor's involvement earlier in the month, but StarWars.com offered an official confirmation on Wednesday.

We know very few details on the film, other than that it feature a young Han Solo, a role made famous by Harrison Ford dating back to the character's debut in 1977. Actor Alden Ehrenreich takes over the role, while Harrelson's character could likely be a mentor figure, according to Variety's rumor source.

"His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong," said the film's directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

The as-yet-untitled film takes place before " Star Wars: Episode IV - New Hope." Experienced Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan penned the screenplay along with his son Jon Kasdan.