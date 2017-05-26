Men are freaking out that there's a women-only screening of 'Wonder Woman'

DC

"Wonder Woman," an action movie based on the DC superhero of the same name is slated to come out next month in June. The movie has garnered positive reviews and theaters are gearing up for its release. One theater, the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas, is holding two women-only screenings in addition to its numerous other screenings open to the general public.

"When we say 'People Who Identify As Women Only,' we mean it," read an online post from the theater. "Everyone working at this screening -- venue staff, projectionist, and culinary team -- will be female. So lasso your geeky girlfriends together and grab your tickets to this celebration of one of the most enduring and inspiring characters ever created."

Several people, mostly men but also some women, reacted negatively to the screening and posted their opinions on the theater's Facebook page.

"Very tacky Alamo. I'm all for equality and having a screening specifically stating it is not inclusive to everyone, is against equality," wrote one user.

"It shames me to see the stupidity of women who think they deserve more than they already get. You even get more now, time off for your monthly period, time off for pregnancy. Why don't you ungrateful females... take what you have been given or stay in the kitchen," wrote another. [Edited for grammatical clarity.]

In contrast, Alamo wrote that these screenings are not about equality. Instead, it is "just a way to celebrate the character and how important she's been to women over the last eight decades."

Others are appreciative of the opportunity to watch the movie in an all-women space.

"I think it's great that they are doing this... We have ONE female superhero that's getting her own feature film and I'd love to be able to see it in a theatre full of women. Good job Alamo!! Thanks for thinking of us ladies!"

This is not the first time Alamo has hosted special viewings. The company noted they have done veterans and active military screenings several times and will continue to do so in the future. Alamo is also openly welcoming paying customers who want to host their own men-only screening of "Wonder Woman" by submitting an online booking request.

Austin Alamo Drafthouse declined a request for comment.