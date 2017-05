Supergirl talks footwear in a new "Wonder Woman" promo that aired during the "Supergirl" season finale Monday.

In the video, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by fellow cast members, including Lynda Carter, the original "Wonder Woman" on TV who now plays US president on "Supergirl."

To the tune of "These Boots Are Made For Walking," Supergirl impresses the others with footwear she "borrowed from a friend" -- meaning Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman.

The "Wonder Woman" movie hits theaters June 2.