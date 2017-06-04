Wonder Woman or Thor -- who'd win in a fight?

From "Batman v Superman" to "Freddy vs. Jason," movies love to pit two super-strong beings against each other.

With the release of the long-awaited "Wonder Woman" movie this weekend, the question came up again. On Friday, YahooNews anchor Katie Couric tweeted out a video clip of star Gal Gadot posing a question to "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth.

"(People) ask me, who would win, Wonder Woman or Thor, and I think it's Wonder Woman, don't you, Chris?" Gadot says with a smile.

On Saturday, Hemsworth responded, and his answer was clear.

I think she'd kick Thor's a** — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017

And Couric responded.

More than 24,000 people had liked Hemsworth's response in just over a day. Though it's unlikely Marvel Comics' Thor and DC Comics' Wonder Woman will meet in battle any time soon, it'd be a pretty good fight.

"Wonder Woman" is putting up a pretty great fight at the box office too, where it earned more than $100 million in its opening weekend. As for Thor, he'll be seen again in "Thor: Ragnarok," which opens Nov. 3 in the US, Oct. 27 in the UK and Oct. 26 in Australia.