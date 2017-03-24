'Wonder Woman' lights up new 'Justice League' teaser

On Thursday, brief teasers and posters highlighting Aquaman, Batman and The Flash hit in advance of Saturday's full "Justice League" trailer. That left Wonder Woman and Superman to get their moments in the spotlight.

The Wonder Woman teaser came out Friday morning and shows Gal Gadot slowly moving from her Diana Prince character to full-on WW. Diana starts out dressed elegantly in an all white suit with her hair pinned up, cleaning a statue, but ends the short teaser displaying her shield and using her bracelets, in full-on battle mode.

Wonder Woman also gets a solo poster, as do the other main characters.

Enlarge Image Warner Bros.

Just the big guy is left. We'll update with Superman's teaser and poster once they're released.

"Justice League" hits theaters Nov. 17 in the US and UK, and Nov. 16 in Australia.

