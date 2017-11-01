If you spotted a Wonder Woman (or 10) ringing doorbells and sharing Snickers bars Tuesday night, you're not alone.

The 2017 movie, "Wonder Woman," starring Gal Gadot, inspired numerous Halloween costumes, and many of those dressed as the Amazon warrior shared their photos with the film's director, Patty Jenkins, on Twitter.

Jenkins seemed touched by the dedication, and retweeted or commented on a number of the images.

Mini Wonder Woman is ready to trick-or-treat 🍭 🍬 pic.twitter.com/TvWAaeBWiu — Rami_Salami! (@_Rami_Gazaleh) October 31, 2017

Amen. She looks amazing and full of the WW spirit!! https://t.co/7ofvgOIHtC — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 1, 2017

FACT | Ally is Wonder Woman for a day! & she looks INCREDIBLY beautiful! pic.twitter.com/nTEteYVCRG — 🗒 (@AllyFacts) November 1, 2017

If you're going to take a bathroom selfie, make it a Wonder Woman bathroom selfie (in your honor, @PattyJenks and @GalGadot). That corset is now going on display in my house for all of time. pic.twitter.com/07vTnyzmO8 — Candice Goff (@candicegoff) November 1, 2017

As one of the few female college mascots, Zippy didn't have to look far for an inspiring #Halloween costume. What do YOU think, @pattyjenks? pic.twitter.com/uqEXkoDqnO — University of Akron (@uakron) October 31, 2017

I think its awesome and made me laugh out loud. Well done! https://t.co/lYJ5Hhgwnk — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 1, 2017

I mean... Wow!!!! She looks incredible and so does Dusty! https://t.co/iBVgcNK7YJ — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 1, 2017

Welllllll never mind! Ask the universe and you will RECEIVE 😂!! Your shout was heard LOUD & CLEAR @PattyJenks ! WOW... you made her DAY. pic.twitter.com/kRgx8z8UJB — Imari Williams (@ImariSpeaks) October 31, 2017

How great was it to walk out of a meeting and straight into this little #WonderWoman!! Blown away by so many this year. Incredible! So moved https://t.co/1VdrRFMlai — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) November 1, 2017

Turns out Wonder Woman love even crosses the species barrier.

Happy Halloween 2017 🎃👻🍭



Our office friend Bella, has been highly influenced by @susaneisenberg1 @GalGadot & @PattyJenks for her costume pic.twitter.com/tcCjTbqs6a — Dan Cunningham (@HonuDan) October 31, 2017

HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM ME AND MY WONDER PUP!!!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xo3pmfIWPl — Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) October 31, 2017

Jenkins has been confirmed to direct the blockbuster film's sequel, scheduled for a December 2019 release.

