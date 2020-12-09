Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins wasn't a fan of Joss Whedon's Justice League

Warner Bros. Pictures

Director Joss Whedon's version of Justice League, which came out in 2017, isn't a favorite film for everyone. In fact, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins recently criticized the superhero movie, saying, "I don't recognize half of these characters."

Whedon had replaced the original Justice League director Zack Snyder, who left the project due to a family emergency. Justice League featured the superheroes Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman, who teamed up to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Now that Snyder is re-editing and shooting new scenes for his intended version of Justice League for HBO Max, it seems as though more people are coming forward to publicly criticize Whedon's vision.

Jenkins reveals in a new interview that Whedon's version of the film contradicted her idea of Wonder Woman, a character she is intimately familiar with after directing 2017's Wonder Woman and the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.

When Jenkins was asked in an interview with Cinemablend on Wednesday, if she had looked at Whedon's Justice League movie to see how Wonder Woman (played by Gal Gadot) was portrayed on the big screen, she replied that she had "tossed that out" because it went against how she viewed the character.

"The Justice League? No, I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out just as much as the fans did. But also, I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on," Jenkins said. "So then, what are you going to do? I was like... you would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work."

Jenkins also revealed that Snyder was very supportive of her own ideas about Wonder Woman look and personality in her own film when he was originally filming Justice League.

"I knew when Zack was doing Justice League, where she (Wonder Woman) sort of ends up," Jenkins said. "I didn't change her suit, because I never want to… I don't want to contradict his films, you know? But yet, I have to have my own films, and he's been very supportive of that. I think that Justice League was kind of an outlier. They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. So, then it becomes, 'I don't recognize half of these characters. I'm not sure what's going on.'"

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 25. Snyder's new version of Justice League debuts on HBO Max in 2021.