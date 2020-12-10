Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, will direct a new movie called Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, Disney revealed Thursday during an investor presentation. Rogue Squadron will be out in theaters at Christmas of 2023 and is set to follow pilots across the Star Wars universe.

"This story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill ride," Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. "The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by Star Wars fans, and will move us into a future era of the galaxy."

"I grew up as the daughter of a great fighter pilot, and every day I would wake up and go outside and look up and see my father and his squadron taking off in their F-4s, roaring across the sky; and it was the most thrilling thing still I've experienced in my entire life," Jenkins said in the video posted on her Twitter on Thursday.

"When he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time," Jenkins continued. "But try as I might I couldn't find the right story... until now. Now I found a movie about two things I love. So I'll see you very soon."

This makes Jenkins the first woman to direct a Star Wars feature film. Victoria Mahoney was the first woman on a Star Wars directing team working as second-unit director on The Rise of Skywalker. Deborah Chow is directing the upcoming Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Jenkins' next film Wonder Woman 1984 debuts on HBO Max and in theaters this Christmas.

During the presentation, Disney announced other Star Wars news, including a Mandalorian spin-off series about Ahsoka Tano starring Rosario Dawson. It also shared new information about the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney Plus. Ewan McGregor, who played the Jedi Master in the Star Wars prequels, is reprising his role. Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader, and he and Kenobi will meet up.

Disney says it will have 10 Star Wars series "over the next few years."

We are thrilled to have the great Patty Jenkins directing our @StarWars feature film Rogue Squadron, and as a true admirer of her work, it is an honor to have Patty directing her next film for us! https://t.co/5jKqaQ6Guk — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 10, 2020

Fans took to social media to post thoughts about Jenkins directing the new Star Wars movie.

"I cannot believe this is finally a thing," one tweeted. "I've wanted this movie for 24 years after reading the first book of the original Rogue Squadron series." Wrote another: "I am struggling to explain how excited I am by Patty Jenkins directing a Star Wars movie..."

I cannot believe this is finally a thing. I've wanted this movie for 24 years after reading the first book of the original Rogue Squadron series. #starwars pic.twitter.com/GxhYSM9R2N — Troy Roberts (@TroyRoberts) December 10, 2020

Ahsoka......Bad Batch......Vader in Kenobi......a Lando series......Cassian Andor......Willow series........Patty Jenkins directing Rogue Squadron........#StarWars pic.twitter.com/xBKwtAOjo1 — TheFliteCast AKA "Testerical Manlet with a Mob" (@TheFliteCast) December 10, 2020

That is so bloody cool.



Glad to know the person doing the Rogue Squadron movie feels the same about pilots, duty and Star Wars as I did when I was writing the novels and graphic novels.



Can't wait. — Michael A Stackpole (@MikeStackpole) December 10, 2020

I am struggling to explain how excited I am by Patty Jenkins directing a Star Wars movie so I’ll just say: FUCK ME, PATTY JENKINS IS DIRECTING A STAR WARS MOVIE! 🔥❤️ — Terri White (@Terri_White) December 10, 2020

Finally a woman. @PattyJenks to direct #StarWars movie Rogue Squadron. — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) December 10, 2020

