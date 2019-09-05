Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins signs Netflix deal worth $10 million

Clay Enos

Patty Jenkins may be best known for as director of the hit 2017 film Wonder Woman (and the upcoming Wonder Woman: 1984 -- which hits theaters in June 2020). But now thanks to a new multi-year deal with Netflix, her fans might get a chance to see a new series (or two or three...) from the director, producer and writer.

Award-winning writer, director, and producer @PattyJenks has signed a multi-year overall deal to produce new series exclusively at Netflix. pic.twitter.com/d1EO2WIFR8 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 5, 2019

The Netflix deal is "valued at $10 million over three years," according to Variety on Thursday.

"We're thrilled to welcome Patty Jenkins to Netflix," Channing Dungey, vice president of original series at Netflix, told Variety. "Her trailblazing work has pushed boundaries and she confidently tells stories that leave an unforgettable mark. We look forward to fostering her many ideas and helping them come to life."

Jenkins, for her part, told Variety, "I'm so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television with a company and group of people I admire as much as Ted, Cindy, Channing, Peter and the team at Netflix. I look forward to digging in to some great work together soon."

Before Wonder Woman, Jenkins was known for directing and writing the Academy Award-winning drama Monster starring Charlize Theron.

We've reached out to both Netflix and Jenkins for comment.