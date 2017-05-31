'Wonder Woman' 8-bit trailer delivers retro-style action

It's 1984, or thereabouts, at least according to this 8-bit-style retro trailer spoof for the upcoming "Wonder Woman" movie, posted Wednesday by JoBlo Videos. Ronald Reagan is president, gas is barely $1 a gallon (77p, AU$1.34), and everyone's rocking out to Madonna's "Like a Virgin."

If you remember the 1980s, you'll get a huge kick out of watching this trailer, which looks just like a game you could pop into your Atari 2600 or NES -- if you could get your little brother to stop playing Donkey Kong for two seconds first. Of course, the Wonder Woman we were envisioning in this role in the 1980s was Lynda Carter -- Gal Gadot, who stars in the new movie, wouldn't be born till 1985.

Seriously, millennials and Gen Zers, we thought this was the ultimate in video game looks back in the day. Cut us some slack -- we'd barely come off the high of Pong, where two straight lines beat up on a tiny square.

Even DC Comics president Geoff Johns approves.

This is THE GREATEST! https://t.co/0Vg0CDSYv4 — Geoff Johns (@geoffjohns) May 31, 2017

If 8-bit's not your style, you don't have long to wait for the real "Wonder Woman" movie, which opens June 2 in the US and June 1 in the UK and Australia.