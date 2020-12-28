Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

Just days after WW84 debuted in theaters and on HBO Max, Warner Bros. said it's fast-tracking development of a third installment in the Wonder Woman franchise. Gal Gadot will return as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, and the film will again be written and directed by Patty Jenkins.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures, said in a release on Sunday.

No details have been released yet about the plot of the third Wonder Woman movie, but Warner Bros. reportedly expects the film to have a more traditional theatrical release.

More to come.



