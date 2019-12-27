Wonder Woman 1984 tops list of most-anticipated 2020 movies

Warner Bros

Wonder Woman is on her way back to theaters, and movie fans can't wait. According to a survey released Friday from movie site Fandango, the most-anticipated film of 2020 is Wonder Woman 1984, with Gal Gadot returning as the DC superhero. That film is directed by Patty Jenkins. In fact, the top four most-anticipated films on Fandango's list all have female directors -- a first in the survey's history.

"As we head into the next decade the new cinematic offerings look promising, with inspiring stories and new definitions of the word 'hero,'" Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak said in a statement.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for a June 5 release, moved from its original December 2019 release date to avoid competing with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Following Wonder Woman are two more superhero films, this time from DC competitor Marvel. Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, is directed by Cate Shortland and comes to theaters May 1. It's followed by Marvel's Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao and hitting theaters on Nov. 6. Fourth on the list is the live-action remake of Disney's Mulan, directed by Niki Caro and scheduled for a March 27 release.

Other movies on the most-anticipated list include No Time to Die, which is the 25th James Bond film, plus A Quiet Place Part II, Birds of Prey, In the Heights, Pixar's Soul, and Fast & Furious 9.

Gadot and Chris Pine, both in Wonder Woman 1984, are the most anticipated actors. Wonder Woman 1984's villain, Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, is the most-anticipated villain, followed by Rami Malek's Safin from No Time to Die.