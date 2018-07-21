Wonder Woman 1984 footage appears at Comic-Con unexpectedly

Warner Bros.

Wonder woman herself Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins made an appearance at the WB panel this morning to tease next year's Wonder Woman 1984 at Comic-Con.

The packed Hall H crowd was also treated to brand new footage from the sequel, something many thought was unlikely as they've only recently been filming.

Sister site ComicBook.com describes the clip here:

Wonder Woman lands in the mall in full costume, with a little girl saying oh my gosh as Wonder Woman tosses her into a plush bear while apprehending two gunmen and crushing their guns. She hips her lasso around them runs the other direction and less off the platform to the level below. Then she runs down the street in full dash mode in full costume. Clip ends.

A brief #WonderWoman1984 clip was shown at #SDCC, with Wonder Woman whipping out the lasso of truth in a shopping mall; very bright and fun. @PattyJenkins explains why she set the film in the 80s, below. pic.twitter.com/uQKDeRvyJh — Fandango (@Fandango) July 21, 2018

Wonder Woman 1984 will see Chris Pine return (I can hear you already asking how), adds Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah and Pedro Pascal in a mystery role.

The film arrives Nov. 1, 2019, moved up from December 2019 to avoid competing with Star Wars: Episode IX.

