Wonder Woman 1984 opening reportedly delayed again due to coronavirus crisis

The most anticipated movie of 2020 will continue to linger on the anticipation list. Wonder Woman 1984, which already had its release pushed back multiple times to Oct. 2, has been hit with another premiere postponement as the coronavirus pandemic keeps fans out of theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

The sequel to the 2017 DC blockbuster follows Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman into the 1980s. Warner Bros. studio is now aiming for a Christmas release, The Hollywood Reporter said, citing Warner insiders.

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of a host of movies with delayed or cancelled openings due to the pandemic. The list includes Marvel's Black Widow, the latest James Bond entry No Time to Die and A Quiet Place Part 2.

The Wonder Woman sequel reunites the first film's director Patty Jenkins with Gadot and Chris Pine as love interest Steve Trevor while adding Kristen Wiig as supervillain Cheetah. The Cold War era marks a big time shift from the previous World War I setting.