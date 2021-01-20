Enlarge Image Warner Bros. Pictures

Time is running out to catch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max. The colourful superhero sequel is available to stream only for a limited time and only has a few days left. It will no longer be available on the streaming service after Jan. 25.

Wonder Woman 1984 was released Dec. 25. With many theaters closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, movie studio Warner Bros. hedged its bets and also released the film on HBO Max so you could watch it from the comfort of your sofa. But it was only a limited run, lasting one month from the original release date, which means you have just over a week left to catch this latest superpowered blockbuster.

Oh, and don't forget to stick around for the post-credits scene.

An HBO Max subscription costs $15 per month. Here's all your questions answered about how to watch Wonder Woman 1984 even if you're not a subscriber, and here's how to check whether you already get HBO Max for free as part of your cable package.

Even with vaccines now in circulation, coronavirus disruption looks set to continue for the foreseeable future. So Warner Bros. has also committed to releasing the rest of its 2021 movies on HBO Max throughout the year, including Dune, Godzilla v Kong, Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad and The Matrix 4.

That's proved controversial with filmmakers who wanted to debut their films on the big screen rather than streaming, but it's good news for anyone who doesn't want to risk their health as the pandemic rumbles on.

Next up on HBO Max is Denzel Washington serial killer thriller The Little Things, streaming for a month from Jan. 29. That's followed by a look at the story of the Black Panther movement, Judas and the Black Messiah, streaming on HBO Max from Feb. 12.