Wonder Woman 1984 first reactions: 'Packs in a ton of surprises'

Warner Bros

Better late than never: The first reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 are showing up on social media as the delayed movie gears up for a theatrical and streaming release this Christmas. Happily, the early response from critics is almost overwhelmingly positive.

The sequel to 2018's Wonder Woman, again starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, sees the return of love interest Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and the arrival of formidable new foes Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal.)

Wonder Woman 1984 will land in US theaters and on streaming service HBO Max on Dec. 25. It's the first Warner Bros. movie to launch in theaters and online on the same day, which will continue throughout 2021 for films like Dune and The Matrix 4.

Over the weekend, critics got an early screening of Wonder Woman 1984 and posted their initial reactions on social media. So far the responses from entertainment journalists and critics were resoundingly upbeat.

CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg tweeted, "Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent and it has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises. Amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal."

Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gx — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 5, 2020

IGN's Terri Schwartz wrote, "I was lucky enough to be among the first to finally get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince."

I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince. pic.twitter.com/vzr2mZXIKg — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020

Viewers also noted how the movie conveyed a much-needed message of hope. Germain Lussier of io9 tweeted, "I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at home and it was everything I needed, and more. The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much-needed hope. It's also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel."

Yesterday I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at home & it was everything I needed & more. The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much needed hope. It's also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel. pic.twitter.com/6rYbHEzI7E — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 5, 2020

Slash Film's Hoai-Tran Bui wrote, "Wonder Woman 1984 is -- forgive the term -- wonderful. It doubles down on the compassion and cheese that made the first so great, as well as its tenacious belief in the best of humanity. A magical, sorely needed beacon of hope in this year."

WONDER WOMAN 1984 is — forgive the term — wonderful. It doubles down on the compassion and cheese that made the first so great, as well as its tenacious belief in the best of humanity. A magical, sorely needed beacon of hope in this year — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 5, 2020

CBR's Meagan Damore wrote, "I enjoyed the first film, but I loved Wonder Woman 1984 even more. Although I wish we'd gotten the chance to see it earlier, the movie came out at possibly the perfect time for its hope, optimism and message."

Honored to have been among the first press to see #WonderWoman1984! I enjoyed the first film, but I loved #WW1984 even more. Although I wish we'd gotten the change to see it earlier, the movie came out at possibly the perfect time for its hope, optimism and message. pic.twitter.com/k2yY32UHrT — Meagan Damore (@metathor) December 5, 2020

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis tweeted, "Patty Jenkins literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as Gal Gadot literally soars!"

I've seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained.



Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

Collider's Perri NemiroffI tweeted, "I prefer Wonder Woman to Wonder Woman 1984. But I also much prefer seeing filmmakers take new, big swings with sequels and that's definitely what Patty Jenkins and co. do here. Not everything adds up, but the value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through."

I prefer Wonder Woman to Wonder Woman 1984. But I also much prefer seeing filmmakers take new, big swings with sequels and that’s definitely what Patty Jenkins and co. do here. Not everything adds up, but the value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/xG4JS0NVbv — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 5, 2020

The villains Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) also get gold stars from the critics. Geeks of Color's Dorian Parks tweeted, "Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig absolutely kill it as Maxwell Lord and Cheetah."

I had the chance watch #WonderWoman1984 early!



I loved the first film and I can confidently say the sequel take everything to another level! Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig absolutely kill it as Maxwell Lord and Cheetah.



Let Patty Jenkins take charge of the entire DCEU! pic.twitter.com/UpPbCNOsxH — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) December 5, 2020

Vital Thrills' Jenna Busch tweeted, "Kristen Wiig is phenomenal as Barbara!"

Watched Wonder Woman 1984 last night at a virtual press event! It was wonderful! Kristen Wiig is phenomenal as Barbara, the opening 10 minutes will bring tears to your eyes ...I absolutely loved it! @pattyjenks and @galgadot knock it out of the park! #WW84 @wonderwomanfilm pic.twitter.com/HVNGmkuorT — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 5, 2020

Meagan Damore added, "All of the villains are so wonderfully layered. Kristin Wiig excels in the role of Barbara Minerva/Cheetah. The chemistry between her and Gal Gadot's Diana is unreal. Pedro Pascal adds a lot of fun as Maxwell Lord, but even he is more than he appears."

All of the villains are so wonderfully layered. Kristin Wiig excels in the role of Barbara Minerva/Cheetah. The chemistry between her and Gal Gadot's Diana is unreal. Pedro Pascal adds a lot of fun as Maxwell Lord, but even he is more than he appears. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 — Meagan Damore (@metathor) December 5, 2020

Here's ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis again, saying "Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are the highlights of Wonder Woman 1984 for me. Pascal goes ALL IN on a wild portrayal of Max Lord, a conflicted but vile villain. Wiig's Cheetah evolution throughout the movie is heartbreaking yet epic. We need more!"

Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are the highlights of #WonderWoman1984 for me.



Pascal goes ALL IN on a wild portrayal of Max Lord, a conflicted but vile villain.



Wiig's Cheetah evolution throughout the movie is heartbreaking yet epic. We need more! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/hBIUDkXCFN — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

Here are a few more Wonder Woman 1984 reactions posted on Twitter:

Wonder Woman 1984 is a strong sequel with a story that is as emotional as it is entertaining. Gal Gadot delivers a deeply layered & powerful performance. #WW84 is a rare blockbuster where the emotional richness of the story is just as impressive as the action. Bravo Patty Jenkins pic.twitter.com/rSBGemRm69 — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) December 7, 2020

Gadot perfectly captures the essence of Wonder Woman once again! @PedroPascal1 and #KristenWiig are brilliantly cast. And yes, #ChrisPine ‘s unusual and inspired return is a huge bonus, both with humor and heart! pic.twitter.com/3ydqIW78No — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) December 5, 2020