Wonder Woman 1984 delayed to August 14 due to coronavirus

Warner Bros.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

DC's Wonder Woman movie has been pushed back due to health concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus. Gal Gadot's Diana Prince will now be hitting screens on Aug. 14, as Wonder Woman 1984 becomes the latest movie to be delayed. The movie was originally scheduled for release on June 5, after being pushed back from Dec. 2019 to avoid competing with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The postponement follows the closure of many movie theaters nationwide, and the lockdown of several cities.

"We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema," Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins tweeted Tuesday. "In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

The first Wonder Woman 2 trailer launched Dec. 8, pointing ahead to the return of Chris Pine as Steve Trevor and Robin Wright as General Antiope. The new faces of Kristen Wiig as supervillain Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as villain Maxwell Lord will also join the Wonder Woman sequel.

Other movies delayed due to the coronavirus include Marvel's Black Widow; the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die; the next Fast and Furious installment, F9; Mulan and other Disney live-action films; X-Men spin-off The New Mutants; and A Quiet Place 2.

The coronavirus causes an illness called COVID-19, which presents pneumonia-like symptoms. The virus was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31 after originating in Wuhan, China. COVID-19 has spread globally, to Africa, the Americas, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, the UK and other parts of Asia. It has been linked to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses, which include SARS and MERS.

Coronavirus deaths now top 18,000, with more than 400,000 overall cases confirmed worldwide. The World Health Organization declared the virus a global pandemic on March 11.

Here's a list of major events that have been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.