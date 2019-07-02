USA vs. England? Those two countries definitely have met up before on a few battlefields. The social-media buzz was intense when the defending women's World Cup champion Americans took on England on Tuesday.
Yes, people did notice that the match was being played just two days before America's Independence Day, why do you ask? "The Second Revolutionary War begins today," wrote Cameron Feil on Twitter. "Here come the Colonists!"
Americans are not exactly known for their love of soccer, er, football, er, soccer, but this game is different. Fans of the US Women's National Team sprouted up everywhere.
And national stereotypes? We got 'em! US player Alex Morgan scored on her 30th birthday and then mimed sipping a cup of tea, that famed British beverage that famously once landed in Boston Harbor.
"Clearly the US was spying -- how else would Alex Morgan know the British team likes to drink tea?" asked Patrick Monahan on Twitter.
Naturally, Piers Morgan was not pleased.
This story is about a breaking news event and will be updated.
Discuss: Women's World Cup: USA vs. England memes score big
