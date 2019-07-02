Women's World Cup: USA vs. England memes score big

5021154 / Getty Images

USA vs. England? Those two countries definitely have met up before on a few battlefields. The social-media buzz was intense when the defending women's World Cup champion Americans took on England on Tuesday.

Yes, people did notice that the match was being played just two days before America's Independence Day, why do you ask? "The Second Revolutionary War begins today," wrote Cameron Feil on Twitter. "Here come the Colonists!"

Sorry to break it to ya my guy.... but much like the American Revolution.....The US is gonna defeat England... again 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #LFG #HappyJuly4thWeek pic.twitter.com/J43szsmbgk — Kyle S (@ItzKyleHomie) July 2, 2019

Americans are not exactly known for their love of soccer, er, football, er, soccer, but this game is different. Fans of the US Women's National Team sprouted up everywhere.

Me running home from work to watch the #USAvENG game: pic.twitter.com/x5ULqHm2k8 — Anna Witte (@AnnaWitte_) July 2, 2019

Me when the US women play England #USAvENG pic.twitter.com/IpjrFUo8tR — Hot Stuff Petty Trillbert (@blngbdgt) July 2, 2019

And national stereotypes? We got 'em! US player Alex Morgan scored on her 30th birthday and then mimed sipping a cup of tea, that famed British beverage that famously once landed in Boston Harbor.

"Clearly the US was spying -- how else would Alex Morgan know the British team likes to drink tea?" asked Patrick Monahan on Twitter.

Clearly the US was spying - how else would Alex Morgan know the British team likes to drink tea — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 2, 2019

Alex Morgan sipping tea (with the pinky out) right in the faces of the Brits is about as American as you can get pic.twitter.com/O8OzltCFsp — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) July 2, 2019

Here for Alex Morgan’s sipping tea celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/vUOhJolHJ4 — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) July 2, 2019

THAT ONE PLAYER FROM ENGLAND DID THE GOGGLES AND ALEX MORGAN WAS LIKE "OH OKAY WE'RE TALKING SHIT NOW" AND THEN SCORED A GOAL AND TOOK A SIP OF TEA HAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) July 2, 2019

Naturally, Piers Morgan was not pleased.

That’s NOT how you sip tea. https://t.co/GAmQ1urom0 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2019

