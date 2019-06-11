Women's World Cup teams get their own Google Doodles by local artists

Google

As the US Women's National Team prepares for their first match in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday, Google is celebrating all the teams in the tournament with a series of doodles.

The latest homepage banner represents work by artists of six different countries: Chile, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden, Thailand and the US. Teams from each of the countries are competing Tuesday, and Google says the doodles portray a distinct message about what the tournament means for each artist and their country.

Chile artist Luisa Rivera said the World Cup means "teamwork, passion and determination" to her, and Netherland artist Eline Van Dam said she wanted to show how the game "connects people all over the world." Google kicked off its first World Cup-themed doodles last Friday to mark the start of the tournament.

"Each Doodle will capture the local excitement of the World Cup competition as well as what soccer means to the guest artist personally," Google said.

You can see the full list of 24 artists, one for each country in the tournament, in Google's blog post. Google has already featured doodles celebrating several of the teams competing in the World Cup.

The Women's World Cup started Friday with a match between host country France and South Korea. This year marks the eighth FIFA Women's World Cup conference, with the first in 1991.

Google also said soccer fans will be able to use Assistant and the search app to follow real-time match updates. While the Google search app will let you subscribe to team updates, Assistant can answer specific questions.

If you've got an Android phone, you'll be able to follow up to three real-time scores on your home screen. You can also use the Google News FIFA Women's World Cup interactive tracker to browse highlights. And YouTube will show highlights as well as behind-the-scenes moments.

Google Doodles are temporary versions of the tech company's logo on its homepage to honor holidays and historic occasions. Earlier this week, the company featured an interactive timeline celebrating 50 years of gay pride.

Originally published June 6.

Updates, June 7: Adds more details about doodles for the Women's World Cup. June 11: Adds more doodles celebrating the Women's World Cup.