Women's Final Four today: How to watch South Carolina vs. Stanford, UConn vs. Arizona without cable

The women's Final Four is happening today. Three No. 1 seeds -- South Carolina, Stanford and UConn -- and No. 3 seed Arizona have reached the final stages of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament. South Carolina and Stanford will face off in the first semifinal game followed by UConn against Arizona. The winners will then play for the national championship on Sunday.

In the Elite Eight, South Carolina routed Texas, Stanford blew past Louisville and Arizona pulled away late to top Indiana. Led by Paige Bueckers, who became the first freshman to win the AP women's basketball player of the year award, UConn held on against Baylor after a controversial noncall at the buzzer.

Both Final Four games and the championship game will be played in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and broadcast on ESPN. Here's what you need to know to watch the games without a cable or satellite subscription.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

What is the schedule for today's Final Four games?

Here's the complete schedule for the remaining three games of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament.

Friday, April 2

(1) Stanford vs. (1) South Carolina, 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on ESPN

(1) UConn vs. (3) Arizona, 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Sunday, April 4

National Championship, 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Can I watch the tournament live on TV without a cable subscription?

Yes. And you've got options. Each of the five major live TV streaming services -- Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, FuboTV and AT&T TV -- offer ESPN. The cheapest option is Sling TV's Orange package, which costs $35 per month. The other services offer more channels in their basic packages and cost $65 or $70 per month.

Sling TV's Orange plan costs $35 a month and includes ESPN.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN.

Hulu With Live TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

