Women support women in 'Challenge Accepted' photo campaign on Instagram

Kerry Washington/Instagram

If you're on Instagram you might notice that your feed might be flooded with black-and-white images of women with the hashtags #ChallengeAccepted and #WomenSupportingWomen. The viral campaign is a way for women to show off their appreciation for other women who inspire and support each other.

Women from all walks of life -- famous and not-so-famous -- are posting selfies with positive affirmations about the importance of supporting and inspiring other women. They're also nominating other women to do the same on their own Instagram accounts.

As many as over 3 million photos have been posted with the #ChallengeAccepted or #WomenSupportingWomen hashtags.

"Love this simple way to lift each other up. #challengeaccepted," model Cindy Crawford posted an Instagram photo of herself on walking along a beach. "Thank you for nominating me @vanessabryant."

Here's more information on the campaign and how you can participate.

"Challenge Accepted. Cherishing, supporting, and believing in women is one of my greatest joys," actress Clare Grant posted on her Instagram on Monday. "Women loving me, supporting me, and understanding me is one of my greatest strengths. Big love to the women who nominated me, all of whom I am enormously in awe of and inspired by."

What is it?

The Challenge Accepted campaign is a way for women to support one another and celebrate themselves. The challenge consists of women posting a black and white picture of themselves while using the hashtag #WomenSupportingWomen. The post also includes a thank you to the woman who nominated them to participate.

Women are then nominating one woman (or more) privately in their direct messages to post their own black-and-white selfie with a supporting comment or two about the importance of female friendships and sisterhood.

"Be confident no matter how much makeup you have on. You rock exactly the way you look!" actress Felicia Day posted on her Instagram.

Why are women participating?

Women are participating to show their appreciation for those women who have inspired them in their goals -- personal and professional -- as well as to celebrate female friends who have stood by their side or given them support when they needed it most.

Backlash?

While the idea of women empowerment seems like a positive message to send during the Instagram challenge, not all women agree it's the best way to encourage women to celebrate their accomplishments and address current challenges.

I just hate that women want to feel empowered and the first thing they think of is selfies — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) July 27, 2020

"I think that if this 'movement' featured trans women, or showcased female businesses or accomplishments or women in history, it would make more sense," podcaster Ali Segel told the New York Times on Monday. "But the idea of this as a challenge or cause is really lost on me."

(Side note: Trans women such as actress Candis Cayne have also been participating in the challenge on Instagram.)

"I just hate that women want to feel empowered and the first thing they think of is selfies," Segel tweeted.

Segel wasn't alone in her concerns about the challenge.

You're not alone here. I don't get this new "challenge" either. wouldn't it be more appropriate to instead post work we have recently enjoyed that was created by other women? (Books, docs, magazine articles, beauty products, apps, charities, etc...) — Natalia Buia (@itsbooyeah) July 27, 2020

"I don't get this new 'challenge' either; wouldn't it be more appropriate to instead post work we have recently enjoyed that was created by other women? Books, docs, magazine articles, beauty products, apps, charities, etc.," writer and digital producer Natalia Buia tweeted.

Who has done it?

The diversity of women participating is impressive. Just in my own Instagram feed actresses, scientists, activists, directors, CEOs, coders, gamers, and more are sharing their love for other women who inspire them and keep them going.

Celebrities including Ava DuVernay, Demi Lovato, Halle Berry, Jeri Ryan, Kerry Washington, Felicia Day, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner, Jamie Chung, Kristen Bell, Jessica Alba, Taraji P. Henson, Amber Midthunder, Marlee Matlin, Eva Longoria, and many more are all posting their photos to help the campaign gain momentum.

Here are some of the many selfies being posted on Instagram: