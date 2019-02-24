Marvel

Forget March Madness. We have a much geekier tournament for you: the Women of the Marvel universe bracket smackdown. There are four divisions with 32 badass heroes and villains from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comics, X-Men movies and crossovers and more. The final matchup will pit one goodie against one baddie ... and only one woman of Marvel will be left standing in our mega bracket.

Best of all: you get to decide who that is right here.

Meet the Secret Destroyers division, one of two divisions reserved for baddies. Click the names for more on each hero's history, powers and appearances. (Note some appeared under different names in Marvel's comic books.)

Ayesha: This high priestess of the golden-skinned Sovereign race does not mess around, especially if she suspects you of stealing. The last time we saw her, it was in a mid-credit scene, observing the gestation of Adam, a Sovereign who looks like he's real, real bad news.

Ghost: Being half out-of-phase all the time is a real bummer. So is fighting for your life. But in Ant-Man and The Wasp

Lady Deathstrike: Think Wolverine, only female ... and really mean even when not being mind-controlled.

Raina: Her all-over body spikes can penetrate even serious armor. Her claws are worse ... and she can see into the future.

Hela: This Asgardian goddess is more than a match for heroes such as Thor, thanks to her skill with her Necrosword and her ability to summon infinite blades from within her cloak.

Dark Phoenix: She is what happens when a very powerful member of the X-Men loses control.

Madame Gao: Talk about cruel. Here's a crime lord who not only deals in heroin but also requires her workers to be blinded.

Mariah Dillard: This nemesis of Luke Cage is also a lord of the criminal underworld and a ruthless killer. She may not have traditional superpowers, but don't underestimate her connections.

