Forget March Madness. We have a much geekier tournament for you: the Women of the Marvel universe bracket smackdown. There are four divisions with 32 badass heroes and villains from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comics, X-Men movies and crossovers and more. The final matchup will pit one goodie against one baddie ... and only one woman of Marvel will be left standing in our mega bracket.

Best of all: you get to decide who that is right here.

Meet the Antiheroes division. These villains are ambitious, remorseless and determined to win, no matter the cost. Click the names for more on each icon's history, powers and appearances. (Note some appeared under different names in Marvel's comic books.)

Mystique: Marvel's version of the Big Blue Nation. She's a shape-shifting mutant with even shiftier motives.

Typhoid Mary: With more personalities comes more power, apparently. As Mary, she's powerless; unleash her uncontrollable personas, Typhoid Mary or Bloody Mary, and she'll use telekinesis, pyrokinesis and mind control to defeat you.

Nebula: This cyborg is incredibly skilled in battle. Her wrists are affixed with blasters that can incinerate a human with one shot.



Proxima Midnight: A hand-to-hand combat expert. She's crafty with a spear and has escaped a lot of close battles to fight another day.

Emma Frost: A real diamond of a villain. No really, this Omega-Class telepath can transform herself into a diamond, making her impervious to almost everything.

Psylocke: A telepathic mutant and martial-arts master who can use telekinetic weapons in a fight.

Elektra: A stabby, hot-headed assassin. She's trained in Ninjutsu, but her temper gets her into trouble.



Aida: This is what happens when artificial intelligence working for S.H.I.E.L.D. gets a little too complex. She's a fascist, teleporting robot with feelings. Angry feelings.



