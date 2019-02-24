Marvel

Forget March Madness. We have a much geekier tournament for you: the Women of the Marvel universe bracket smackdown. There are four divisions with 32 badass heroes and villains from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, comics, X-Men movies and crossovers and more. The final matchup will pit one goodie against one baddie ... and only one woman of Marvel will be left standing in our mega bracket.

Best of all: you get to decide who that is right here.

Now playing: Watch this: Why we love the women of Marvel

Meet the Blockbusters division, made up of big names and even bigger superpowers. Click the names for more on each hero's history, powers and appearances. (Note some appeared under different names in Marvel's comic books.)

Gamora: Particularly skilled with knives and swords, she's a relentless assassin-turned-Guardian of the Galaxy. Also: she's green.



Scarlet Witch: A sorcerific, telekinetically gifted product of genetic experiments and a trainee of Black Widow.



Shuri: A fearless inventor whose tech genius rivals that of Tony Stark. Every piece of armor or gadgetry sported by T'Challa comes from her megabrain. Watch out for her own panther-shaped vibranium gauntlets.



Storm: Controller of weather and the X-Men's resident master of lightning. She's considered one of the most powerful mutants of all time.



Captain Marvel: A fighter-pilot-turned-half-alien fighter for all that is good.



Okoye: Leader of Wakanda's elite Dora Milaje



Black Widow: An unkillable assassin and formidable weapon master. She's a human Swiss Army knife of skill: gymnastics, spy tactics, acrobatics, martial arts -- she can do it all.



Maria Hill: The right-hand woman of Nick Fury and a clutch fighter for S.H.I.E.L.D. When everything is going to hell, Hill is the only S.H.I.E.L.D. member guaranteed to keep things running.



