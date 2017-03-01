Women's history is alive and well on social media

CNET

Women's history is very much in the present on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts residents are jumping for joy on Facebook after their home won the honor of the best state in the US.

Social Cues is our look at what is trending across social media. Here's what people are talking about on Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday:

#WomensHistoryMonth: Twitter is jumping in as March kicks off Women's History Month. The hashtag is one of the top trends on the social network, as people recognize women's accomplishments, past and present. People are tweeting about iconic women such as Harriet Tubman, Audre Lorde and Hillary Clinton.

Van Jones: The CNN political commentator is trending on Twitter after making a rare compliment to President Donald Trump following the commander-in-chief's speech to Congress on Tuesday night. Jones said Trump had "one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics" when he honored the widow of a Navy SEAL killed in a Yemen raid in late January. "He became President of the United States in that moment, period," Jones said. Some are disagreeing on Twitter, noting that Jones singled out one moment and ignored the rest of the speech.

Matt Barnes: The Golden State Warriors signed Matt Barnes after star player Kevin Durant suffered an injury. Barnes celebrated the signing with an Instagram post, calling this the second happiest moment of his life (after his children's births). Barnes is trending on Twitter as basketball fans see this event as the end of the season for Durant.

Massachusetts: As if having the New England Patriots weren't enough, Massachusetts has been declared the best state by US News & World Report. The Bay State won with the highest ranking in education and health care, leading Massachusetts residents to Facebook to celebrate the results. The state's politicians couldn't be happier, with Sen. Marc Pacheco and Rep. Steve Kulik eager to tout Massachusetts' accomplishments.

Barack Obama: The 44th president and former first lady Michelle Obama have signed book deals with Penguin Random House that focus on the presidential years. Penguin Random House said it will donate a million children's books to kids in need, while the Obamas will donate the majority of their proceeds to charity. Barack Obama, who already found success as an author with "Dreams from My Father" and "The Audacity of Hope," is trending on Facebook for the new deal.

