Woman posts Facebook pic in allegedly stolen dress (store notices)

KFVS-TV screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

I've said it till I'm blue in the fingers. But does anyone listen? Of course they don't.

So I'll say it again: If you've done something bad, there's little benefit in making a show of it on Facebook.

People notice. They tell other people. Some of those other people might work for the authorities. You might, as a result, get arrested.

This turn of events appears to have happened to an Illinois woman who is accused of stealing a dress and then posting a picture of herself wearing it to Facebook.

It really did fit rather well. However, as KFVS-TV displays it, Mortie's Boutique in West Frankfort, Ill., had already put out a Facebook alert, as a dress had allegedly been stolen from its premises.

This dress had a distinctive neon leopard print. Within hours, Kert Williams, one of the boutique's co-owners, says he received a post from a helpful virtual friend. This Facebook friend forwarded a post from 27-year-old Danielle Saxton.

It read: "Love my new dress." Her new dress bore, in Williams' eyes, a stunning resemblance to the one allegedly stolen.

Police arrested Saxton and charged her with theft. Police say that as well as the dress, they found other items stolen from the boutique.

There are those on Mortie's Facebook page who believe that Saxton, who is pregnant, shouldn't be shamed for her alleged behavior.

For example, Tonia Marie Danner wrote: "Posting it on a business page for people to make fun of her is immorally (sic) wrong. Am I glad she was caught? Sure. Do I believe she should be socially blasted on facebook? No."

However, Mortie's Williams says this isn't the first time the boutique has used Facebook to reclaim stolen merchandise.

At heart, though, is the need for the selfie-display. It can sometimes be selfie-destructive.