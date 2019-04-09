Woman calls 911 over home invader. It was a Roomba

Police in Washington County, Oregon, have responded to a distress call from a woman claiming her home was being burgled, only to discover a robotic vacuum trapped inside the bathroom.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, staff at the Washington County Sheriff's Office revealed the woman called 911 to report a stranger was in her bathroom with the door locked and that she could see shadows under the door.
Police responded and appeared at the house minutes later with a full dog squad, reporting "rustling" coming from the bathroom. After calling for the suspect to come out, "the rustling became more frequent" and police entered the bathroom with guns drawn -- only to find a lonely Roomba robotic vacuum cleaner that had been trapped behind the door.
Facebook users are already calling for body camera footage to be released.
