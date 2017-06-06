WittyThumbs wants strangers to overthink your love life

Anyone who's gone diving in the shark-infested online dating pool has probably picked apart (and picked apart) messages from a potential new love.

WittyThumbs

"He said, 'I had a nice time last night,' but does he really mean 'Your jokes suck and I never want to see you again'"?

Now, instead of just asking your 15 best friends for help decoding the strange language of dating, you can ask the crowd too. A new online service called WittyThumbs, which launched Monday, promises to help you improve your online-dating conversations by making it easy to ask strangers how you did.

Daters upload screenshots of anonymized conversations, along with a goal ("get date," "figure out if he is into me") and specific questions, and then get graded by the user community and a team of dating and relationship experts. These include Maytal, who has a degree in psychology; Jiron, who's coached men for more than eight years; and Alexandra, who has a counseling background and also is "your average twentysomething American girl who has real life experience and insight to share."

Any exchange is game here -- from a first message to, presumably, a back and forth from a few years down the line (though hopefully you have a good couples counselor on speed-dial by then). WittyThumbs is for "any time you're wondering how you did, what something meant, or what the next move should be," the site says.

Screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

YC-based startup Hermes, co-founded by Liron Shapira and Lior Gotesman, started the service to help daters make sense of the nuances of digital communication, which can get especially vexing when heart, ego and emojis are involved. Many users appear to be in their twenties.

It's easy to make fun of the idea ("she wrote 'hey;' does she think I'm cute?"), but the advice could help ease the confusion, and resulting stress, that often comes with dating. Sometimes a dater just needs a little extra encouragement to make another move -- or some detached tough love to just let go and move on to the next swipe.

"Based off the background you wrote and the one screenshot you uploaded, he doesn't seem very enthusiastic about you," co-founder Gotesman, who doubles as an expert, tells someone who fears a guy is losing interest after the second date. "He dismissed your invite and doesn't go along with your playful vibe."

The site also has a live advice feature for users willing to pay by the minute starting at $30 for half an hour of advice. The service has experts in different times zones, which means you should be able to get live relationship help at 4 in the morning when you're up trying to deconstruct that mysterious "WYD" that may or may not mean love.

