Samsung announced Tuesday it will partner with the United Nations to deploy an app aimed at raising funding and awareness for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals program. During Samsung's Note 10 announcement event, Samsung CEO DJ Koh joined UN Development Programme Administrator Achim Stein to roll out the app.

"At the heart of this initiative is the new Samsung Global Goals app on Galaxy smartphones that will increase awareness and raise funds. In addition, we are launching new special edition Galaxy mobile phone accessories with profits going to the Global Goals," said Koh.

Stein said the app would aid users in the UN's efforts to end poverty and fight climate change.

"You're able to support the Global Goals by letting them earn income that will allow us to do many of the things around the world that matter to all of us, and also to donate," he said.

The app will be available on both the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus on Aug. 23.