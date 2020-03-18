Esto también se puede leer en español.

With new 2020 MacBook Air now unveiled, these discounts are coming to older models

Great deals are coming on the 2019 MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models also have some good sales available.

The new 2020 MacBook Air.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple has announced a new MacBook Air with some significant updates. For $999, the 2020 version of Apple's most portable laptop features the Magic Keyboard first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 10th gen Intel processors, a new Force Touch trackpad and 256GB of storage for the entry-level configuration. All of that is indisputably great -- with the possible exception of the processor. The previous entry-level model featured Intel's 8th gen dual-core i5 CPU; the new one comes with Intel's 10th gen dualcore i3 chip, and upgrading to the Core i5 will tack on an extra $100. Oh, and the webcam specs remains inexplicably ancient, still stuck at a mere 720p resolution.

Still, the new price point and feature set is likely to have a dramatic impact on the price of all those 2019-era MacBook Air laptops currently on store shelves -- eventually. At the moment, B&H Photo has the lowest price, $899, for the entry-level 2019 model that comes equipped with an older but more powerful 8th gen dual-core Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. 

Amazon and Best Buy have inferior deals on the older MacBook Air -- including Amazon's terrible deal on the 2017-era model for $750. (Don't buy it.) Bottom line: If you're in the market for a great MacBook Air deal, I think it's prudent to hold off until retailers recalibrate their pricing on the 2019 model.

Otherwise, we're still seeing the same kind of deals we've been seeing for weeks. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is on sale at Best Buy for $1,100. (It's dipped as low as $1,050 in recent weeks.) And the 16-inch MacBook, which was on sale for $300 off last week, is now back to $2,149 at Amazon

MacBook discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
MacBook Air 2020 (256GB SSD) $999 $999 $999
MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $900 $900 $800
13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,050
16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,149 $2,100

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (128GB): $900

You save $200
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

B&H Photo is offering $200 off the 2019 MacBook Air. Note that this is the newest model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in JulyRead our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro (128GB): $1,100

Save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Buy has trimmed $200 from the entry-level 2019 MacBook Pro. (You need to be logged into a My Best Buy account -- they're free -- to see the sale price.) This is a solid deal, though we've seen this model on sale for $1,050 recently. Read our 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

2019 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB SSD): $2,149

You save $200
Sarah Tew/CNET

A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen, with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. This isn't the largest discount we've even seen -- that would be the $300 discount from a weeks back -- but it's a solid deal on the entry-level configuration. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

