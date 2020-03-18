Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple has announced a new MacBook Air with some significant updates. For $999, the 2020 version of Apple's most portable laptop features the Magic Keyboard first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 10th gen Intel processors, a new Force Touch trackpad and 256GB of storage for the entry-level configuration. All of that is indisputably great -- with the possible exception of the processor. The previous entry-level model featured Intel's 8th gen dual-core i5 CPU; the new one comes with Intel's 10th gen dualcore i3 chip, and upgrading to the Core i5 will tack on an extra $100. Oh, and the webcam specs remains inexplicably ancient, still stuck at a mere 720p resolution.

Still, the new price point and feature set is likely to have a dramatic impact on the price of all those 2019-era MacBook Air laptops currently on store shelves -- eventually. At the moment, B&H Photo has the lowest price, $899, for the entry-level 2019 model that comes equipped with an older but more powerful 8th gen dual-core Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Bottom line: If you're in the market for a great MacBook Air deal, I think it's prudent to hold off until retailers recalibrate their pricing on the 2019 model.

Otherwise, we're still seeing the same kind of deals we've been seeing for weeks. The . (It's dipped as low as $1,050 in recent weeks.) And the 16-inch MacBook, which was on sale for $300 off last week, .

MacBook discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2020 (256GB SSD) $999 $999 $999 MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $900 $900 $800 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,050 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,149 $2,100

