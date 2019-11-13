The Witcher hasn't even hit Netflix yet, but the show is already being renewed for a second season.
In a tweet Wednesday, Netflix said, "Geralt's adventure is only beginning...."
The show, based on a fantasy book series, stars Henry Cavill as Geralt, the titular Witcher. Geralt hunts down monsters who kill mythical beasts for money.
The Witcher comes to Netflix Dec. 20.
Discuss: Witcher gets a season 2 on Netflix before season 1 even airs
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.