Witcher gets a season 2 on Netflix before season 1 even airs

Season 1 of The Witcher streams Dec. 20.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

 Netflix

The Witcher hasn't even hit Netflix yet, but the show is already being renewed for a second season. 

In a tweet Wednesday, Netflix said, "Geralt's adventure is only beginning...."

The show, based on a fantasy book series, stars Henry Cavill as Geralt, the titular Witcher. Geralt hunts down monsters who kill mythical beasts for money.

The Witcher comes to Netflix Dec. 20. 

