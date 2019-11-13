Witcher gets a season 2 on Netflix before season 1 even airs

Netflix

The Witcher hasn't even hit Netflix yet, but the show is already being renewed for a second season.

In a tweet Wednesday, Netflix said, "Geralt's adventure is only beginning...."

The Witcher has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/6iPrUFeujI — Netflix US (@netflix) November 13, 2019

The show, based on a fantasy book series, stars Henry Cavill as Geralt, the titular Witcher. Geralt hunts down monsters who kill mythical beasts for money.

The Witcher comes to Netflix Dec. 20.