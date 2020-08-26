Witcher behind-the-scenes special drops on Netflix

Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Netflix has dropped a behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher. Making the Witcher, which launched on the streaming service Wednesday, is a half-hour show featuring interviews with the showrunners, cast and crew, as well as footage we haven't seen before.

Feast your eyes on the story behind the Continent. Watch Making The Witcher, now on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/80sVbYzigG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) August 26, 2020

The trailer shows Henry Cavill (Geralt) detailing how fight scenes that are shown on screen for just two minutes would take 10 days of training to shoot, while showrunner Lauren Hissrich describing how she worked to tell all three stories of Geralt, Jennifer and Ciri at the same time.

We also get a look at special effects, including physical props and prosthetics.

The Witcher season 1 dropped in December 2019, with season 2 delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Production is slated to begin in August, and Netflix has also green-lit a prequel called Blood Origin, set 1,200 years before Geralt's story.

On Wednesday, a mobile game was also announced for The Witcher series. It'll be called The Witcher: Monster Slayer, and it aims to take on the augmented reality genre, much like Pokemon Go.