Witcher 3, Rise of the Tomb Raider lead DICE Awards with eight nominations each

CD Projekt Red

The US Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences on Wednesday announced the full list of nominees for the upcoming 19th annual DICE Awards. Leading the way were The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Rise of the Tomb Raider, each of which secured eight total nominations, including nods for overall Game of the Year.

Other games nominated for Game of the Year are Bloodborne, Fallout 4 and Ori and the Blind Forest.

Ori and the Blind Forest (with six) and Fallout 4 (with five) also received multiple nominations this year, as did Her Story, The Order: 1886 and Star Wars Battlefront (with four each).

Batman: Arkham Knight, Destiny: The Taken King, Rocket League, Lara Croft Go, Life is Strange and Undertale received three nominations each.

Winners will be revealed during an awards ceremony on Thursday, February 18, in Las Vegas. Comedian Pete Holmes returns from last year as the show's host.

In addition, event organizers announced today that the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata will be honored during the event with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He joins an ultra-exclusive club, as only five other people have been given that award: EA founder Bing Gordon, ESA founder Doug Lowenstein, former PlayStation president Ken Kutaragi, former Nintendo of America president Minoru Arakawa and former Nintendo of America chairman Howard Lincoln.

Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the awards show.

The full list of categories and nominees for the 19th annual DICE Awards is below, as compiled by Polygon.

The games were played by the Academy's "peer panels," made up of "the game industry's most experienced and talent men and women," to determine the nominees. Winners are chosen through a confidential voting process.

Game of the Year

Bloodborne

Fallout 4

Ori and the Blind Forest

Rise of the Tomb Raider

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Fallout 4

Life is Strange

Rise of the Tomb Raider

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Undertale

Adventure Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham Knight

Life is Strange

METAL GEAR SOLID V: The Phantom Pain

Ori and the Blind Forest

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Action Game of the Year

Destiny: The Taken King

Helldivers

Just Cause 3

Star Wars Battlefront

Splatoon

Mobile Game of the Year

Dominations

Fallout Shelter

Lara Croft GO

Pac-Man 256

The Room Three

DICE Sprite Award

Her Story

Galak-Z

Kerbal Space Program

Rocket League

Undertale

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Batman: Arkham Knight

Ori and the Blind Forest

Rise of the Tomb Raider

The Order: 1886

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Lara Croft Go

Ori and the Blind Forest

Rise of the Tomb Raider

The Order: 1886

Star Wars Battlefront

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin's Creed Syndicate -- Evie Frye

Her Story -- Hannah Smith

Life is Strange -- Max

Rise of the Tomb Raider -- Lara Croft

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- Geralt of Rivia

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Batman: Arkham Knight

Everybody's Gone To The Rapture

Ori and the Blind Forest

Starcraft II: Legacy Of The Void

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Destiny: The Taken King

Ori and the Blind Forest

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Star Wars Battlefront

The Order: 1886

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Fallout 4

Her Story

Tales from the Borderlands: A Telltale Game Series

Rise of the Tomb Raider

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Just Cause 3

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Star Wars Battlefront

The Order: 1886

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Family Game of the Year

Guitar Hero Live

Lego Dimensions

Rock Band 4

Super Mario Maker

Tearaway Unfolded

Fighting Game of the Year

Mortal Kombat X

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Rising Thunder

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Motorsport 6

Need for Speed

Project CARS

Role-playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year

Bloodborne

Fallout 4

Pillars of Eternity

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Undertale

Sports Game of the Year

FIFA 2016

Madden NFL 2016

MLB 15 The Show

NBA 2K16

Rocket League

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Cities: Skylines

Fallout Shelter

Grey Goo

Heroes of the Storm

Kerbal Space Program

Handheld Game of the Year

Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space

Helldivers

Pokemon: Super Mystery Dungeon

Yo-Kai Watch

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Destiny: The Taken King

Halo 5: Guardians

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

Rocket League

Splatoon

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design