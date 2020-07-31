Wirelessly charge your phone on an elegant stone slab that's 35% off

Eggtronic

The Eggtronic Wireless Charging Stone isn't your run-of-the-mill Qi-compatible wireless charger. Finished in real marble, it looks genuinely stunning. In fact, it's too bad that a mundane USB cable unavoidably snakes out from underneath, because it's otherwise a work of art. The stones retail for $70, but right now you can get one for 35% off. Apply the CNET-exclusive discount code cnet-stone-coupon at checkout to get an .

The charger itself is a quick-charging Qi pad that delivers up to 10 watts, so fast-charging phones like the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S20 can top off quickly. But that's not especially remarkable. The real appeal here is the finish of these Charging Stones. You get your choice of five styles: marble black, marble white, travertine, lava and sandstone. They're all real stone and look beautiful.

Watch out when you get to the checkout page, though. Maybe I need new glasses, but I had to hunt for rather a while before finding the discount code link -- look for "Have a coupon? Click to enter your code" on the left side of the page above the billing details. Don't "Proceed to PayPal." By then you've missed it.

