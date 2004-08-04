Wireless spam draws regulators' wrath

The Federal Communications Commission was anything but idle this week. Among the technology-related decisions approved at a meeting Wednesday:

 Internet: Broadband providers and Internet phone services must comply with wiretapping requirements designed for the traditional phone network.

 Spam: E-mail spam sent to mobile devices without permission will be illegal. Politicians, charities, and nonprofit groups are exempt.

 TiVo: The company's planned file-sharing service wins a reprieve from attempts by major movie studios and the NFL to declare it illegal.

 Fiber: Broadband providers may have more reasons to run fiber connections to multiunit dwellings like apartment and condo buildings. The FCC says those fiber links will be deregulated.

 E-rate: The controversial e-rate program, which has been plagued by fraud and waste, will be the subject of more audits. E-rate levies taxes on anyone using cell phones, pagers or landlines, with the money going to pay for cheaper rural phone service and to subsidize schools and libraries.

 Digital TV: Digital TV broadcasters will be required to choose what channels they eventually want to use, in what the FCC says is a near-final step in completing the transition away from analog television.