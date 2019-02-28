Winter is coming to Twitter with new Game of Thrones character art and emojis

Twitter

The eighth and final season of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones premieres in April. As the day draws closer, fans are getting more and more excited to see which house will take the Iron Throne.

On Thursday, Twitter released new custom art of everyone's favorite characters paired with the hashtag #ForTheThrone. In addition, if you hashtag a character's name, a custom emoji will appear next to it.

So now as you tune in to the Game of Thrones series finale, you can show everyone who you hope will rule the seven kingdoms.

Here are the characters with emojis:

#DaenerysTargaryen

#JonSnow

#NightKing

#CerseiLannister

#AryaStark

#JaimeLannister

#TyrionLannister

#SansaStark

#BranStark

#BrienneOfTarth

#DavosSeaworth

#EuronGreyjoy

#JorahMormont

#Greyworm

#Melisandre

#Missandei

#SamwellTarly

#TheonGreyjoy

#Varys

#TheHound