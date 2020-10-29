Winter is coming. Know what to wear with this $40 wireless weather station

Deal Savings Price



Ignore the naysayers who tell you to look out the window or ask Alexa what the temperature is. There's something magical about getting a hyperlocal weather report on a display hanging conveniently in your home, like a piece of functional art. I've had various weather stations most of my adult life, and wouldn't trade knowing the humidity on my porch for all the Alexas in the world. Right now, I've got a deal to share on not one, but two different weather stations.

Bresser The Bresser Quadro NLX Wireless Weather Station's colorful display reports four different sets of temperature and humidity simultaneously. You get three wireless remote sensors you can mount anywhere around your property, plus an indoor reading from the weather station display itself. You get weather trend data, time, date, and day of the week, plus an alarm if you want to use it near your nightstand. The outdoor sensors run on AA batteries. Right now, you can get this $50 weather station for $40 when you apply promo code CNETWTHR at checkout.

Bresser If you're hungry for more weather data, then the Bresser Rain Gauge might be your cup of rainwater. This package consists of a base station and outdoor sensor; together they measure precipitation, temperature and humidity. That data can be displayed in a variety of ways, including readouts for hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and annual values, plus via a graphical histogram. The Bresser Rain Gauge usually sells for $70 but it's available for $50 when you apply promo code CNETWTHR at checkout.

