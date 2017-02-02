Wink welcomes August to its smart home lineup

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

August's Smart Lock today joined Wink's lineup of compatible third-party smart home devices.

The $229 DIY August Smart Lock -- roughly £150 or AU$315, though it's not widely available outside the US -- retrofits to existing deadbolts. The lock communicates over Bluetooth for local remote access through the August app; you can also buy the optional $79 Connect Wi-Fi accessory if you want to control the lock beyond Bluetooth range.

August's Smart Lock already works with smart home platforms such as IFTTT, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Nest, but today's Wink integration gives customers even more ways to add August devices to broader smart home setups.

The $99/£120 (AU$195 converted) Wink Hub, now in its second iteration, speaks a lot of automation languages, including:

Bluetooth LE

Kidde

Clear Connect

Z-Wave

ZigBee

Since your Kidde smoke detectors speak the Kidde language, your Lutron in-wall dimmers speak Clear Connect and your Philips Hue LEDs speak ZigBee, Wink's hub helps to translate those languages and its app helps to consolidate access to everything (it's definitely easier than switching among several individual apps). August isn't the first lock brand to partner with Wink, but it is the first retrofit model that doesn't come with a built-in replacement deadbolt.

Through the Wink app you should be able to create shortcuts and robots. Shortcuts are like scenes, as they control multiple devices at once. For instance, a "going to work" shortcut could turn off the lights, adjust the thermostat and lock the front door. Robots are similar but only occur if there is an initial trigger, such as: If the front door unlocks, then turn on the lights.

An August representative told me the company's Doorbell Cam is not a part of today's Wink partnership.