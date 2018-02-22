This audio show is just the first part of a marathon podcast we put together to celebrate our 359th episode. Instead of our typical 3 minutes and 59 seconds of tech headlines, we went live for 3 hours and 59 minutes. Plus, we partnered with the tech education nonprofit Mouse for the show. Watch the super-long podcast here.
On this podcast, we talk about:
- How Windows Phone devices affected the rest of the mobile industry.
- Conspiracy videos on the Florida shooting going viral on YouTube and Facebook.
- The story of Dogecoin, a joke that turned into a real cryptocurrency.
Windows Phone is dead, but its influence lives on (The 3:59, Ep. 359)
