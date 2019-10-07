CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Computers

Windows patch meant to plug problems found to be just as pesky

Some users reported problems with the Start Menu, booting and printing.

MIcrosoft

Some Microsoft users have complained of problems across Start, booting and printing.

 NurPhoto/Getty Images

Microsoft's required Oct. 3 security update, which was meant to fix a bug affecting Internet Explorer and printing, has seen Windows users report even more problems. Users complained across Microsoft's Answers forum, Reddit, Neowin, BornCity, AskWoody, BleepingComputer, Techdows, and Windows Latest, according to CNET sister site ZDNet on Monday. Most reported troubles with the Start Menu, while others saw booting and printing errors. 

The tech giant reportedly redid the updates for Windows 10 KB4524147 as the updates planned for Oct. 4. The KB4524147 automatic update was originally meant to address a print-spooling problem, which reportedly stemmed from the out-of-band security update on Sept. 23.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more

Mentioned Above
Microsoft Windows 10 Pro (OEM)
$133
See it
$144 Walmart
See It
$169 Best Buy
See It
$179 Abt Electronics
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
Next Article: Best Buy sale guarantees Black Friday prices today on high-end TVs -- but read this before you buy