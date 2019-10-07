Windows patch meant to plug problems found to be just as pesky

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Microsoft's required Oct. 3 security update, which was meant to fix a bug affecting Internet Explorer and printing, has seen Windows users report even more problems. Users complained across Microsoft's Answers forum, Reddit, Neowin, BornCity, AskWoody, BleepingComputer, Techdows, and Windows Latest, according to CNET sister site ZDNet on Monday. Most reported troubles with the Start Menu, while others saw booting and printing errors.

The tech giant reportedly redid the updates for Windows 10 KB4524147 as the updates planned for Oct. 4. The KB4524147 automatic update was originally meant to address a print-spooling problem, which reportedly stemmed from the out-of-band security update on Sept. 23.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.