Windows Mixed Reality headset prices cut in half on Amazon

The big promise of Windows Mixed Reality headsets was to bring augmented and virtual reality and anything in between to people at more reasonable prices and with an easier setup than competitors. By the time they rolled out late last year, though, it was mostly just the latter that came true: Once the headsets were bundled with controllers the WMR headsets cost the same or more than the current $399 Oculus Rift bundle.

But, there's nothing like a steep price cut to spark some sales.

As spotted by GameDeals on Reddit, Amazon currently has prices on Windows Mixed Reality headset and controller bundles from Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo to around half of what they are elsewhere.

WMR headsets

Regular price Amazon price Acer $400 $219 Dell $450 $213 HP $450 $199 Lenovo $400 $247

Now Playing: Watch this: Acer plugs into Microsoft's Mixed Reality platform

All of these headsets and controllers are designed to meet Microsoft's specific requirements, so there aren't huge differences between them and have the same basic set of specs:

Two high-resolution 1,440x1,440-pixel LCDs with up to 90Hz native refresh rate

Front-hinged display for quickly lifting the viewer up and out of the way

Built-in 3.5mm jack for audio and microphone support

Single cable with HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 for video and data

4-meter (13.1-ft.) cable



Samsung's Odyssey HMD headset, which is $500 and not currently marked down on Amazon, offers a slight variation to the formula by using 1,440x1,600-pixel AMOLED displays and skipping the flip-up design. It also adds built-in premium AKG headphones and has a focus wheel to adjust the distance between the lenses. Otherwise, the differences come down to overall design. And even those don't vary too much.

If you're not sure which is right for you, check out our impressions on each or read through this Reddit thread.