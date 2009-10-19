Windows 7 delivered early to U.K. customers

Some lucky Brits received their preordered copy of Windows 7 earlier Monday--several days before it goes on sale--proving that there is at least one good thing to result from postal strikes.
One excited CNET U.K. reader--Tom Brown, from Hertfordshire--dropped Crave UK a line to express his delight that he had come home to a package from retailer PC World. It was his copy of Windows 7 Home Premium, which he preordered a couple of months ago.
Naturally, he was confused. "(PC World) sent me an e-mail saying that Windows 7 would not leave their warehouse until the 21 October--a day before the official release," he told us in an e-mail.
The reason appears to be the looming threat of industrial action at Royal Mail.
