Windows 11 will be free to download for existing Windows 10 users

Windows 11 is on the way, and if you're already a Windows 10 user, it will be free to upgrade to Microsoft's newly redesigned operating system, the company said in a blog post after its virtual event Thursday (watch the Windows 11 event here). So long as your PC meets the minimum requirements, you'll be able to update to Windows 11 the same way you usually update to new versions of Windows 10.

To see if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 11, visit Windows.com to download the PC Health Check app, the post said. And if you buy a new PC starting now, that computer will also be eligible for the free upgrade.

If you haven't updated to Windows 10 yet, don't worry -- there's a trick for downloading Windows 10 free that still works. Now would be a good time to make the switch to prepare your machine for the Windows 11 upgrade.

Windows 11 features a streamlined new design, with pastel-like colors and rounded corners, and overall a more Mac-like look. The Windows Start menu has moved from the bottom left of the screen to the middle, with app icons arranged in the center next to it. You'll also find widgets that give you information on the weather, stocks, news and more. And Android apps will be integrated into Windows and installable from the Microsoft Store.

The update marks the first major change to Microsoft's operating system since Windows 10 launched back in 2015. Rumors about a major Windows redesign have been circulating for the past year. At the Microsoft Build developers conference on May 25, CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft was planning "one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade," confirming that a major change was on the horizon for the 1.3 billion users of the OS in 2021. And in mid-June, Microsoft quietly announced that it would end support for Windows 10 in 2025 as leaked images of Windows 11 spread.