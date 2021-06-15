Windows 11 screenshots reportedly leak online

Sarah Tew/CNET

Video and images of Microsoft's upcoming operating system Windows 11 have leaked online, according to a report from The Verge Tuesday. With Microsoft revealing Monday that support for Windows 10 will end in 2025, the next generation of Windows appears to feature a new Start menu, home screen, startup sound and a more modern and Mac-like aesthetic.

The leak originated from Baidu in China, and it's unknown how accurate the imaging is. Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

here's a first look at Windows 11. There's a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

Microsoft rolled out its latest version of the Windows 10 operating system, the Windows 10 May 2021 update (version 21H1) last month, but is set to unveil "the next generation of Windows" at a virtual event next week, on June 24.

