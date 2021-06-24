Google delays Chrome's cookie-blocking plan Windows 11 launch today John McAfee dies Best Prime Day deals still available Britney Spears conservatorship Both child tax credit portals now open

Windows 11 release date: Here's when Microsoft's new software will be available

We finally got a first look at Microsoft's new Windows 11, and when we'll be able to download it for free.

Windows 11 will start rolling out over the 2021 holidays.

Nearly six years on from the release of Windows 10, Microsoft has finally unveiled the Windows 11 operating system, featuring a cleaner, more Mac-like design and some new features. Windows 11 will be available as a free download for existing Windows users this holiday season, according to a Microsoft blog post published after a virtual event on Thursday. 

The free upgrade will begin to roll out to eligible Windows 10 PCs around the holidays, and will continue into 2022, the post said. 

If you haven't updated to Windows 10 yet, you can still take advantage of a trick for downloading Windows 10 free that still works. Now would be a good time to make the switch to prepare your machine for the Windows 11 upgrade. 

